Sparklines are used to represent a series of Excel data. One of the most interesting things about sparklines is that they are still complete graphics and that they fit in a single cell.

There are three types of sparklines: Line Sparkline, Column Sparkline (or bars), and Profit Sparkline.

Sparklines are instant charts that represent a range of values. It is normally used to show the trend of the data over time.

When to use a sparkline in Excel

An Excel sparkline helps you avoid the task of creating a large graph that can be confusing for analysis. It is a common visualization technique that is used in cells when you want to visualize part of the data in a large data set.

It must be differentiated that a sparkline is not an object like Excel charts are. Sparklines reside in a cell as ordinary data. When you increase the size of the cells in Excel, the sparkline will also automatically enlarge relative to the size of the cell.

Sparklines are advised in the following cases:

Graphical representation of data such as temperatures or stock prices. Transformation of data in a compact form. Generation of data reports with a small timeline. Analyze data trends for a particular moment. When you want to be able to more easily understand the fluctuations of the data as well as the highs and lows of the data. To float negative values ​​down the chart. When you want the chart size to automatically adjust to the size (height / width) of the cell.

How to add a sparkline in Excel

In a few steps you can insert a gminigraphic in Excel. Just go to the “Insert” tab on the toolbar and then select the type of sparklines in the “Sparklines” section.

When selecting the type of sparkline, two options appear to be filled, one is the data range, which refers to the data that will be represented by the sparkline; and the other is the location, the place where you want the sparkline to appear.

No need to type cells manually, just click the square button on the far right, which contains a little arrow; and then click on the cells you want, either for the data range or for the location of the sparkline. Then click on the OK button. The result will be as follows:

Create an intuitive report using sparklines in Excel

Continuing with the example above, we can have a list of annual sales by city and, at the end of each city, include a sparkline representative of the data trend.

In our example, we will put the following data:

Next, select the cell where you want to insert the sparkline and go to the “Insert” tab -> select any of the sparklines “Lines”, “Columns” or “Profit and loss”. Then, as explained at the beginning of the tutorial, enter the data range and location of the sparkline. Then click “OK”.

Once the sparkline is inserted, select its lower right corner and drag it down until you reach the last cell in the list that we had created.

Now all the sparklines on the city sales list will appear.

How to change the layout of Excel sparklines

To change the layout of the sparklines in Excel, first select any of them and in the “Design” tab you will have all the layout options for the sparklines. You can change the color of the lines (or the type of sparkline you have chosen), the style, line thickness, markers and even axes.

As shown in the image above:

It allows you to choose the type of sparkline. You can add markers for each data or only the points that interest you (lowest, first, last, etc.) Change the style of the sparkline. Place to change the color of the lines or columns , of the markers, choose the thickness, etc. In the groups section, you can group or ungroup the sparklines so that the changes are made separately or together. It is also the place where you can delete sparklines.

The result of your report could be similar to the following, depending on how you have chosen the design options of the sparklines:

Summary of what is a sparkline and when to use it

An Excel sparkline is a small graph with no axes or coordinates required. There are different design properties and they fit in a single cell. In addition, sparklines represent data from a single column or row. You can highlight the different points of the data that make up the sparklines and, finally, they cannot be deleted with the delete key, it has to be done using the options.

