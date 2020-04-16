On this day we are going to teach you how to get the “Sky King Fossil”, a hard-to-find ingredient that is necessary in order to synthesize a “Brave Bunker”, which is the best hammer Awin can access in Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX. Before starting this tutorial, we want to make it clear that it is intended for those who go through the final zones of the game. If you have not stepped on main task number 9, completed it and visited a certain place in the story, we recommend that you stop reading this text to avoid a bass spoiler and in case you arrived here without knowing what the game is about, we invite you to take a look at our analysis. With that said, let’s get into garlic with 2 methods!

A little music to make reading enjoyable, never hurts.

If you don’t like depending on luck, violence is the answer

We are going to start with the most direct and fastest option, in which you do not depend so much on chance as on the second option that we will test you later. If you choose this path you will face a Level 96 boss that although it is true that it does not even reach the sole of the shoes of the heads of «Palace of Paupers», it could put you in a tight spot if you underestimate it … You must travel to Fallen Ruins and raise the “field gauge” to 100% or 200% in the way that you like. The next thing is to go to the third area of ​​the ruins, activate the “field event” of “Check strong foe” and choose the enemy of the “Hopeless” option, the “Spirit Golem”.

The combat is affordable at low levels, since at the beginning of the battle they improve the “HP” to all the members of the team, only two of the blows that the monster delivers are worrisome in terms of damage and can be easily alleviated with the help of the command «Support Guard» and healing objects. We use the following formation: Escha-Lucille, Logy-Awin and Wilbell-Linca. The “Spirit Golem” has only 75000 health points, so if you carry a pair of “Knowledge Book” or “Tauzent Blitz” that take advantage of “Double Draw II” and an “Elixir” or two to cover your back, it will not take too long to fall at your feet. The chances that the enemy will give you what you are looking for are much higher than method number two, but it is still not certain. We had to annihilate it 3 times to receive a fossil and it took us around 30 minutes.

Seeing a “Sky King Fossil” on the ground is like bumping into a shiny in Atelier Escha & Logy

First of all, synthesize the “Plant Nutrients” consumable and make sure it has “Amazing Material” in the “Effect” section. Doing so is very simple, just focus on accumulating “attribute value” of the element “earth” to unlock it. After synthesizing the item, equip it to Escha or Logy. In case you want to make your job easier later, it is a good idea to carry one or more «Mystery Lantern» to raise the «field gauge» without fighting, talking to someone or collecting.

Now head to “Fallen Ruins” and before entering, save game. It is important to mention that you shouldn’t collect anything yet, since the “gathering points” are crucial to be able to take out some “Sky King Fossil”. The Fallen Ruins are divided into five zones and right now you are going to focus on the third and fourth. Raise the field gauge to at least 100%, either by fighting, talking to a partner, or using the flashlight mentioned earlier. For the following, patience is key, since you have to run changing between the third and fourth zones until the “field event” we are looking for comes out: Check rare materials.

See also

Once you have the field event active, return to zone 1 or zone 2. What comes next? Put Plant Nutrients to work and cross your fingers to see if you’re lucky. We warn you that it may take time for the “Sky King Fossil” to leave, because its appearance rate is extremely low. You have two options to try to get hold of it: pick ingredients manually or use the auto-harvest field event. It is important that you press “Number”, because otherwise you will never get what you are looking for.

If fortune doesn’t smile at you the first time, unfortunately you have no choice but to repeat almost everything or defeat the «Spirit Golem». If you saved the game as we indicated, hit “Load” and thus you will not waste days or real time unnecessarily, no matter how many failed attempts you accumulate. To give you an idea of ​​how the calico is, while we were preparing this We had to invest about 2 hours, repeating the process a total of 8 times. And well, this is the tutorial, was it useful for you? If yes, we will close it with a tip: clone the “Sky King Fossil” with the “homunculi”, just in case you want to make another hammer in the future. Good luck in your search!

Related