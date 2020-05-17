This May 21, “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) turns 40 established as the peak of “Star Wars”, something curious for a very dark film and in which evil triumphed within a science-fiction saga erected , mainly, on positive values ​​such as hope, rebellion or friendship.

“Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back”, by its full name, bore the heavy burden of being the sequel to what was then the highest grossing film in history: “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope ”(1977).

Despite this, “The Empire Strikes Back” also triumphed at the box office (although its budget skyrocketed during production) and, above all, expanded and refined the narrative framework of “Star Wars”, with George Lucas as producer after transferring the Witness the address to Irvin Kershner.

With a gloomy atmosphere and a greater dramatic weight, Kershner, supported by a solid script by Lawrence Kasdan based on the previous work of Leigh Brackett and George Lucas, emerged victorious from this galactic confinement despite the fact that, at times, it seemed that he was a little lost with the special effects.

“It’s amazing,” he said according to Peter Biskind’s “Easy Riders, Raging Bulls” book. “I direct actors, then they send the footage to California and I find out what the scene is about.”

These are four points that explain the legacy of “The Empire Strikes Back”:

FATHER THERE IS ONLY ONE

Although “May the Force be with you” could also oppose with many points, there is no doubt that “I am your father” in the voice of Darth Vader is the most remembered phrase of “Star Wars” and a fundamental moment in the history of cinema.

The confession to a Luke Skywalker between stunned and desperate was not only a gigantic surprise for the public but, above all, it served as a culmination of the turn of “Star Wars” in “The Empire Strikes Back”: the passage of a more adventurous tone and light of space-opera from the first tape to the twisted Shakespearean family drama of its sequel.

IODA AND THE SECRETS OF FORCE

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) had already given some clues in “A New Hope”, but the presentation of the incomparable Yoda allowed the public to better understand what exactly was behind the ethereal concept of the Force.

Between lessons to Luke Skywalker more or less brainy, it became clear that one of the Jedi keys to exploiting the power of the Force was to master their feelings, achieve self-control, resist hatred and passions, and thus come to a kind of stoic ataraxia.

The problem for Master Yoda is that his student was not entirely focused on those classes and looked askance at what was on the Dark Side.

BETRAYALS AND TEMPTATIONS

Above all, “The Empire Strikes Back” represents the point of greatest power of the Dark Side and only “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” (2005) can discuss that absorbing halo of evil.

In this continuation, nothing went well for the heroes of “Star Wars”: Luke Skywalker discovered that his greatest enemy was his father, Han Solo finished the tape frozen after being betrayed by Lando Calrissian, the Emperor and Darth Vader were one step ahead of everyone, bounty hunters lurking in every corner, the Rebel Alliance barely managed to survive the Empire’s impressive attack on the frozen lands of Hoth …

Hope is said to be the last thing lost, something very valid for an optimistic saga of encouragement like “Star Wars”, but “The Empire Strikes Back” left things really black before “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi ”(1983).

RESOLVED SEXUAL TENSION

They had shared a handful of scenes in “A New Hope” in which sparks had already started, but in “The Empire Strikes Back” was when Leia and Han Solo resolved a sexual tension that was clearly perceived from anywhere in the galaxy.

Each one played his role: Han Solo was the braggart who believed himself to be “sex appeal”, and Leia resisted with her head what was really demanding her heart.

Between comings and goings, in the end they gave a farewell of love perhaps not as romantic as that of “Casablanca” (1942) but undoubtedly full of charm.

“I love you,” she says.

“I know,” he replies.

.