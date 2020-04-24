Author: Carlos Ferrer Bonsoms

Animal Crossing is one of the last works of Nintendo and has hundreds of players enjoying it day after day improving the landscape of their island, talking to the neighbors or paying the high costs of the structures or the mortgage on the house. And without a doubt, this is one of the great challenges that the game poses: getting large sums of money to be able to pay for everything that comes your way.

There are many tricks to earn berries in a simple way, but one of the most effective is the sale of turnips. Every Sunday Juliana appears, a character who sells these vegetables, which we can sell throughout the week in the store.

The problem is that they do not have a fixed price and every day it changes, making us win or lose a lot of money.

What is clear is that if you don’t like gambling with predictions that may still fail, there are always other methods that will guarantee you get berries, and even in an even faster way.

Luckily, there is a website that works as a calculator and manages to predict, quite accurately, the price at which turnips will be during the week until the following Sunday.

Turnip Prophet works in a very simple way: you set the price at which you bought the turnips and the sale price at which they are on the Monday before and after 12. With this simple operation the website can calculate the price of turnips your Animal Crossing New Horizons island will have during the week.

Obviously, if you want the turnip calculator to make a more accurate prediction, all you have to do is wait a couple of days and fill in more gaps so you can more accurately predict what remains of the week.

Of course, if you have a good price, do not hesitate to sell to get many berries. Maybe the next day the price will drop and you will be left with nothing.

