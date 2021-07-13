Turning Red, the new Pixar, presents its first trailer

After surprising us with classics like Monsters, Inc. – 96%, Toy Story – 100% or Ratatouille – 96%, it is logical that we expect the best of Pixar, and a new teaser trailer presents us with a project different from what is already known, Turning Red, which tells the story of Mei, a girl who can’t help but turn into a giant red panda when she gets emotional.

Unlike more recent Pixar movies like Soul – 97% and Luca, which were released directly on Disney Plus, Turning Red It will hit theaters in 2022, but there is still no date announced for its release. In the teaser trailer released this morning, we see Mei at her school in math class, but everything is altered when her partner next to her hands her a piece of paper warning her that her mother is outside.

Looking out the window, Mei realizes that it is true, and the lady begins to fight with a school worker. The scene catches the attention of everyone in the classroom and Mei can’t handle the stress, no matter how hard she tries to calm down, she ends up exploding in pink smoke and turning into a huge red panda. After that we see her escape by jumping on the roofs of the houses with her mother chasing her down the street.

An extra scene shows us how the protagonist can reverse her transformation, since by brushing her hair and speaking words of calm she manages to return to her human form, but immediately returns to her panda form because she is excited to have managed to transform into a girl. Turning Red is run by Domee Shi, creator of the short film Beam. Shi is a Chinese-Canadian artist who works with Pixar on storyboards, her name appears in the credits of Intensa Mente – 98%, A Big Dinosaur – 77%, Incredibles 2 – 90% and Toy Story 4 – 96%; and his short film Beam won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018.

Mei, the protagonist of Turning Red, is a 13-year-old girl, so we can imagine that the film will address topics such as the changes that adolescents experience. His transformation into a giant creature is somewhat reminiscent of the Hulk, taking away the destructive and uncontrolled personality of the Marvel monster that is played by Mark Ruffalo in the movies.