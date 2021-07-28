Turning plastic into food | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

Eliminating plastic waste and generating food to meet the needs of the entire world population are two great challenges. A scientific breakthrough could help solve both at the same time.

Steve Techtmann, from Michigan Technological University (Michigan Tech) in the United States, is an environmental microbiologist who studies microbial communities in various natural environments. His laboratory investigates how complex microbial communities can cooperate to perform functions of industrial interest – in this case, breaking down plastic and the resulting waste, as well as other waste, resulting in safe and edible products, while combating the disease. Environmental pollution from plastic Simply put, Techtmann’s process is to use microbes and heat to transform plastic and inedible plant biomass into edible protein.

The research was initially funded as a result of a cooperation agreement with DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, under the United States Department of Defense). This phase focused on perfecting a method of chemical deconstruction using intense heat (pyrolysis) applicable to plastic waste and resulting in protein in powder form as well as lubricants.

Other Michigan Tech researchers working on the project, titled BioPROTEIN (Biological Plastic Reuse by Olefin and Ester Transforming Engineered Isolates and Natural Consortia), are chemical engineers Rebecca Ong and David Shonnard and materials engineer Joshua Pearce.

Now, Steve Techtmann as well as his collaborator Ting Lu, from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, United States, have won the Future Insight Award 2021, for their innovative concept of food production from plastic. The award for innovative research in health, nutrition and energy is awarded by Merck KgaA (Merck Group), a well-known company based in Darmstadt, Germany.

Ruochen Wu, from Michigan Tech, monitoring the reaction to break down PET-type plastic, so that the result is soluble substances that can be consumed by a community of microorganisms. (Photo: Sarah Atkinson / Michigan Tech)

The first step in converting non-edible plant and plastic waste into protein powders is to depolymerize the waste into more biodegradable compounds, that is, break down the polymer into its individual monomers or components. The current process converts plastic into oil-like compounds using heat and a reactor that can deconstruct polymer chains from the plastic. Compounds comparable to oil are used to feed a community of bacteria, which Techtmann’s lab has been studying. Bacteria thrive on your oily diet, producing more bacterial cells, which are 55% protein. This allows the team to rapidly generate proteins from the plastic.

The researchers foresee for the not too distant future a system of practical use like this: In a container, perhaps no bigger than a mailbox if much of the system is installed underground, there is a slot where people throw the waste plastic or inedible biomass. All these wastes go to the processing reactors to be decomposed by the heat. Once decomposed, the by-product is introduced into a vat with the bacterial community, which feeds on the materials that are dumped there. That bacterial community thrives and grows. The bacteria cells are then dried and turned into dust that can be used later.

As part of the Future Insights award, the team has devised a purely biological process to turn plastic into food. This improved process will use enzymes to depolymerize plastics and include bacteria to break down inedible plant biomass and other waste. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)