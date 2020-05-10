This Sunday, the Chapecoense Football Association celebrates 47 years of glory. Without being able to celebrate traditionally at Arena Condá, Chape’s board prepared a series of activities to interact with the quarantined supporter. The first novelty was the launch of the new uniforms for the season.

In the early hours of the day, Chape released the new uniforms for the club on its social networks. 2016

In order not to let Mother’s Day go unnoticed, the club and Umbro, a supplier of sporting goods, carried out an action in which an athlete and two Chape fans deliver the new shirts to their mothers.

Most of the actions of the “47 years with fan stories” campaign will be carried out online. Since the last day 6, videos are being published, with testimonials and exciting stories. An agenda has not been released, but several messages and congratulations are expected.

From 19h, a symbolic act will be held at Arena Condá, which, however, will not be able to count on the presence of the fans.

Closing the program, Chape encouraged its fans to participate in “Na Janela pela Chape”. The goal is for people to wear their Verdão props, extend the team’s flag, applaud and sing the traditional “Vamos, Vamos, Chape” from the windows of their houses.

Despite the off-field celebrations, Chapecoense does not have a good time sportingly and administratively. In a political crisis, the Verdão of Santa Catarina experienced the first relegation of its history last year, when it fell to the second division in the Brazilian Championship. Trying to rebuild, the club did not have a good start in 2020. After being eliminated in the second phase of the Copa do Brasil, she had to sweat to qualify in the state

