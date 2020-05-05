Every day the consumption of series and movies on mobile grows, especially that of streaming platforms. Proof of this is the imminent launch of Quibi, an on-demand audiovisual content service exclusively for smartphones. While there is no way in terms of screen size for phones to compete on their own with a TV, they do offer benefits like mobility or the ability to connect to the internet almost anywhere. Therefore, is there the possibility of enjoying a larger screen with your mobile phone without depending on other gadgets that impair the portability or autonomy of these devices?

Fortunately, the answer is yes. One of the supports for the mobile best sellers on Amazon It is a magnifying glass for smartphone screen, which allows it to be increased up to 12 inches without connections, cables or extra energy expenditure. Its functionality has been valued for almost 800 users of the online store, which have rated it with an average of 4.1 stars out of five. That is why, below, we tell you how it works and what its characteristics are.

Twice the screen size

This magnifying glass consists of three sections: a lower surface, the section of the screen that rises towards the front and a folding top layer that, when rolled up, works as a backrest to place the mobile. In this way, the magnifying glass allows you to enlarge the image of the phone screen up to twice the size of it, since it has 12 inches of extension. One of the clients who have already been able to test it indicates that “the screen of the mobile is seen with a size of 12 inches, that is, three times larger and with very good quality.”

“Very cool design, perfect size. The image looks very good through the magnification it brings ”, comments user Roxana in her review. And is that another of its qualities is that it uses a technology of zoom in HD, so the images retain the original quality, without the need for any type of battery and, in addition, without compatibility problems.

Foldable and sturdy design

Thanks to its elaboration with three different sections, the magnifying glass can be folded like a book when it is not being used to make transportation so easy –fits comfortably in a backpack– as its storage. Those are some of the characteristics that buyers like Francisco, who describes how “it folds and stays like a book to store it anywhere”, or Juan, for whom it is a “very original and good quality design” stands out. “It can be folded down perfectly to store and protect the magnifying glass,” he says.

To ensure durability, the bottom and top sheets are made of Solid wood, while the magnifying glass is made of plastic and, when folded, it is completely protected inside the wood. This is confirmed by the client José Ignacio: “The quality of the materials is good. Wood is not soft; it is rather rigid ”. For her part, the user Rocío considers that it is an “elegant screen amplifier” that “comes well protected and is easy to use”. In his opinion, “it does not distort the image” and it is perfect to use it “in any environment”.

* All the prices included in this article are updated as of 09-03-2020.