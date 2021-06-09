Turn your mclaren 720s into a senna gtr

Those who bought the exclusive McLaren 720S, thinking that it was going to be the most extreme that the British manufacturer would offer at the time, when it was launched in 2017, they would feel disconsolate to discover a year later the arrival of the Mclaren senna.

Gallery: All the details of the Darwinpro body kit

However Darwinpro, an American company specializing in aftermarket body kits for the supercar market, wants to give 720S owners a chance to savor that million dollar toy that is the Senna. Simple: They offer body kits that include the front bumper, side skirts and a rear diffuser, inspired by parts of the Senna GTR. Naturally, the kits are made of carbon fiber and are not cheap at all ($ 23,200).

It should be noted that the huge rear wing of the Senna GTR is not part of the package and the customer must buy it separately with Darwinpro. They offer it in two flavors: just the Senna GTR-style carbon fiber over-the-boot wing is priced at $ 6,800, but if you opt for the same competition-style wing-mounted wing, it goes up to $ 9,400.

Photos: Body kit to put a McLaren 720S like the Senna.

