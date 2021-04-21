Turn up the volume! This is how the V12 of the GMA T.50 roars around Le Mans

The GMA T.50 is one of the best supercars of the moment. We haven’t been able to test it, and I doubt if we will ever be able to, but a car whose recipe is to improve the McLaren F1, and that it comes from its own creator … it must be to climb the Olympus of the petrolheads. Possibly the last analog supercar, with manual transmission, three seats, a weight less than a ton and a Atmospheric V12 4.0 liters. A 663 hp V12, a power that develops at 11,500 rpm! And now, you can hear it roar at the top of your lungs, without any filter.

Everything is said, in addition to raising the volume, you should know that the sound of the V12 Cosworth of the GMA T.50 has not been recorded at the Circuit de Le Sarthe. It was recorded in the UK, with the engine mounted on a static bench. But the speed of rotation and gear changes have been simulated, so that to the ear, it is almost impossible to distinguish that the engine is not moving a millimeter.

The 4.0-liter V12 and Cosworth development boasts a specific output of 166 hp / liter.

Today’s turbo engines and the terrible course Formula 1 has taken had deprived us of often hearing the true scream of a high-speed engine. When the V12 of the GMA T.50 exceeds 10,000 rpm, its tone transforms into a howl, which does not stop until well past the maximum power regime, located at 11,500 rpm. The resulting sound of this mechanical symphony has all the flavor of Formula 1 of yesteryear and I personally guarantee that it is the best thing you will hear today – if you are a true petrolhead.

