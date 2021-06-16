Turn up the volume! This is how the Bugatti Bolide (and its 1,850 hp) sounds with free exhaust

There are supercars, there are hypercars, and there are hypercars with capital letters. The Bugatti Bolide belongs to the latter category. At the moment it is a one-off and it is a Bugatti Chiron for circuit, designed without abiding by any environmental, safety or homologation regulations. It is the car with which Bugatti engineers have been given carte blanche to unleash their wildest desires. A 1,850 hp beast with a 0.66 hp / kg power-to-weight ratio. A racing customer whose free exhaust engine has a herculean sound.

Weighing just 1,240 kilos, this 99-centimeter high car is capable of reaching 500 km / h. 0 to 100 km / h only takes 2.2 seconds, and in 7.4 seconds it is already exceeding 300 km / h. Generates 2.6 tons of downforce at 320 km / h and according to Bugatti simulations, would be able to do a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 5 minutes and 23 seconds. Its design is spectacular – especially its faired wheels and its aerodynamic work – and its interior is built under the maximum function over form.

The X-shaped taillights are simply impressive.

The Bugatti Bolide is already a real car, and has been on display at the exclusive Milano Monza Motor Show “motor show” in Milan. Accompanied by other hypercars, we have even heard the roar of its 8.0 W16 four-turbos and 1,850 hp engine. Although we could not hear it at the top of our lungs, the car does not have silencers, therefore its sound is aggressive and violent. It reminds me of the sound of a WWII fighter, idling heavily and ready to go into combat. Increase the volume of the speakers.

