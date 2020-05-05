Notimex.- Alfonso Gerardo Miranda Guardiola, Auxiliary Bishop of Monterrey and Secretary General of the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate (CEM), acknowledged that derived from the health crisis caused by Covid-19, the Catholic Church has had to apply for loans to survive and cover its expenses.

In an interview with Notimex, he reported that the parishes face an economic crisis that is getting worse every time, so they have had to borrow “from everyone”, including employers, so as not to fire their staff and keep their jobs.

They also require money for the payments corresponding to the service of water, electricity, food and different shelter services that each parish has, as well as other properties, among which the Incurable Children Home of Our Lady of Consolation of Tlalpan and the Asylum stand out. of the Elders of Iztapalapa, who have been hit hard in their finances by the lack of donations.

“Every day the number of families and people that require food assistance from the churches increases. That does worry us greatly; however, God will provide. For more than a month, approximately, masses have stopped, there are no parish entrances and there is no way to pay wages and services, “he said.

Miranda Guardiola trusted that once the masses are reactivated, they will be able to enter the resource that is required to be able to meet the expenses of each parish, since up to now it has been chosen to maintain the personnel that works there, in order to contribute to the not unemployment.

“Almost all the alms fell, which is what churches survive with and those who have give what they can. They have resorted to the episcopal curia, in the first instance, and also to the friends that the parents have as businessmen or benefactors who can give a little to try to lessen this fall, “he said.

