Turn the trunk of your Rolls-Royce Cullinan into an unrivaled “recreation module”

Rolls-Royce They don’t just want you to know that they are a luxury vehicle manufacturer. It is also a company that seeks practicality, that values ​​livability above all else, and that has finally heard the cries of the owners of the Cullinan who have cried out for a sliding luggage drawer under your trunk. This space is custom-tailored for clients to access specific equipment, from food and drink utensils to high-tech equipment.

We talk about “Recreation Module”, and brings additional functionality to the British ultra-luxury SUV. The motorized drawer cassette, which fits securely and discreetly into the boot floor, offers up to 48 liters of space and it does not affect the vehicle’s 2,245-millimeter cargo length or 1,930-liter total volume with the second row of seats folded down. With the push of a button, the module reveals the paraphernalia designed for each customer. After all, it is a Rolls-Royce and the customization is maximum.

Rolls-Royce showed two examples of “Recreation Modules” from featured customers. The first one is that of urban photography recreation, which was commissioned with the help of photographer Mark Riccioni. This module offers space for a DJI Mavic Mini drone, a 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro tablet, a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptop, Sennheiser PXC550 Mk.II noise canceling headphones, a Persol PO3225-S sunglasses and more things whose price does not fall below a hundred euros; there is no room for trinkets here.

Other available extras for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan concern the “Hosting Service”, which comes with a set of glassware and utensils intended to prepare and / or serve different drinks for up to eight people. In addition, the rear compartment can house another unique feature, the “Visualization Suite”, which brings two rear-facing seats – one on each side of the retractable table – when you open the rear door, which unfold with the push of a button so that effort is really minimal.

As you can imagine, each module can be custom made, even upholstered to match the interior or exterior color of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Basically you get one of those drawers for every type of outdoor activity that you particularly like, from “fly fishing, rock climbing, snowboarding or paragliding to kitesurfing or base jumping.” And even though the drawer is removable, it must be fitted by Rolls-Royce. The catalog for the SUV also includes other gadgets such as the portable “Pursuit Seat”.

In the end, the new functions granted by the “Recreation Module” for storage in the trunk guarantee that at the time of “your arrival, clients will be equipped with everything they need for their adventure”. The price has not been mentioned in the press release, since if you have to prepare for an “adventure” by buying this custom motorized drawer, you can afford not to worry about the technicalities of an invoice or whether this month you will be able to eat without having to tighten your seat belt.

Source: Rolls-Royce

