Turn off the lights in the buildings to save the birds

A study published this week in PNAS has shown that just having a building half its windows lit up can significantly reduce nighttime bird collisions.

For 21 years the building under study, McCormick Place, a three-story convention center, in Chicago, suffered 11 times fewer nighttime bird collisions during the spring migration and 6 times fewer collisions during the fall migration compared to when all the windows had light.

The current director emeritus of collections for the Field Museum of Natural History, Dave Willard, began collecting dead birds from around McCormick Place in 1978. Today there are 40,000 the number of birds that rest in a drawer of the Field Museum. Since 2000, these records also include information about the windows that were lit when each bird died. By comparing these McCormick Place data with other collision risk factors, such as weather conditions, moonlight, and intensity of migration, researchers have been able to determine which conditions are the most deadly for migratory birds.

It was found that when there are more birds migrating, more collisions occur, as well as when the west wind blows. Of course, the shocks increase the larger the area of ​​the windows that are illuminated.

Benjamin Van Doren, lead author of the research, highlights “The exciting potential of saving birds simply by reducing light pollution”. In the United States, more than thirty cities have joined initiatives that promote the turning off of lights (Lights out). In Philadelphia, for example, landlords and renters are encouraged to turn off unnecessary lights during migration seasons between 12 p.m. and 6 a.m. Emphasis is placed on the lights on the upper floors, lobby and atrium, both internal and external lighting. Lights Out Chicago, meanwhile, is one of the oldest lights-out initiatives in North America.

The researchers hope to be able to educate citizens by issuing local migration alerts in which it is notified in advance which nights large movements of birds are expected in order to be prepared and turn off the lights (or dim them) as much as possible.

Source: Drivers of fatal bird collisions in an urban center. Benjamin M. Van Doren, David E. Willard, Mary Hennen, Kyle G. Horton, Erica F. Stuber, Daniel Sheldon, Ashwin H. Sivakumar, Julia Wang, Andrew Farnsworth, Benjamin M. Winger. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Jun 2021, 118 (24) e2101666118; DOI: 10.1073 / pnas.2101666118