Turkish Textile Industry Seeks Global Partnerships in Post-Covid Era

As the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the thriving Turkish textile industry hopes to usher in a new era of cooperation with international companies and brands to exceed a production capacity of $ 100 billion.

The Turkish textile industry looks forward to successfully starting work in the post-covid era, forging lucrative partnerships with globally recognized textile companies and brands. “The imminent recovery of international trade offers enormous opportunities for cooperation between Turkish textile companies and foreign partners,” says Ahmet Öksüz, President of the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005847/es/

Turkish Textile Factory (Photo: İTHİB)

“We are living in times when global brands and, above all, technical textile companies need more and more cooperation. Through win-win partnerships, we want to turn the era of the pandemic into an era of opportunity,” he adds. “Our national textile sector has a number of first-class companies that have already proven their worth in the world market.” According to Öksüz, taking into account the upward momentum in the field of technical textiles in recent years, the impressive production capacity of the sector, together with Turkey’s strategic position between Europe and Asia, “offers the opportunity for possible partnerships that could bring huge benefits to all stakeholders and will soon be reflected in our business figures. “

Turkey is the world’s fifth largest supplier of textile products

The fifth largest supplier of textile products in the world, Turkey expects to export some $ 12 billion in textile products, which will reach 30,000 million in 2021, including the clothing industry. The sector currently employs more than one million skilled workers.

Read more

“It is a very dynamic sector, characterized by a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship,” says Öksüz. “Our deeply rooted and integrated textile companies, with an industry that is renewed every day, supported by our R&D and innovation capabilities, reveal the state-of-the-art infrastructure and dynamism of the sector,” he continues.

Collaboration for a greener world

Thanks to an innovative customs union agreement between Turkey and the European Union that entered into force in nineteen ninety six, the Turkish textile industry has fully complied with the EU standards. “The agreement is a concrete example of the sector’s ability to adapt quickly to change, and we fully comply with all EU standards, including the European Green Deal,” notes Öksüz. “With a view to contributing to a greener world, we have reduced carbon emissions at all our facilities and continue to invest in green infrastructure,” he concludes.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the original language text, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005847/en/

Contacts

Göksun Kuburlu, goksun@5n1pr.com.tr