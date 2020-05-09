More trouble for him BBVA. For the purposes of the coronavirus crisis, which is hitting key markets for the bank such as Spain, Mexico or the United States, the crash of the turkish lira, which in the last days has touched its record low and depreciates 16% since January. BBVA controls Garanti, the largest private bank in Turkey with a portfolio of 15 million clients.

This Thursday the Turkish lira, which has been unstable for several years, It has touched its historical minimum when changing to 7.84 euros, slightly below the price that it registered in August 2018, 7.85. Finally closed the day changing to 7.71 euros. This Friday it has moved in higher figures and has finally closed at 7.72 euros.

The collapse so far this year is 16%. The Turkish currency started the year trading at 6,669 euros, so the collapse exceeds the euro. If this continues, the depreciation of the local currency will exceed that of 2019 and is close to the one it suffered in 2018.

In those two years, the hole the equity of this bank subsidiary has been slightly more than 2,000 million euros, also reducing the net worth of the parent.

As the bank explains in its annual accounts, the entity estimates that the impairment of the value of its participation in the bank has affected the entity’s individual profits at 519 million euros in 2019 and 1,517 million in 2018, 2,036 million in the last two years. The reason, according to the bank, is “Mainly the depreciation of the Turkish lira”.

The bank’s hole in its business in Turkey has affected its assets in the country. In 2017, BBVA had assets in Turkey worth € 78,789 million. At the end of 2019, they had dropped to 64,416 million, 18% less. It is now the fourth market for BBVA, after Spain, Mexico and the United States. The situation points to a new bite this year in light of the evolution of the lira.

Coronavirus

In addition to the depreciation of the local currency, we must add the impact that the coronavirus will have on the bank’s traditional business in Turkey, a country that will register a 5% economy crash this year, according to the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As in the rest of the countries of the world, the crisis will generate more unemployment and an increase in late payment of companies and citizens, which will also have its effect on the bank’s accounts.

And, together with Turkey, the evolution in other important markets for the bank such as the United States generates uncertainty. A report by JP Morgan places BBVA as the bank with the worst outlook for this 2020.