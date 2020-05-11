One of the most important European competitions has been canceled due to the coronavirus. The Turkish Basketball Federation has announced that the 2019-20 season will be deserted, both in its male and female branches, vacating the champion and without promotions or decreases.

The Turkish league, which had been the last European to stop on March 17, has agreed with its clubs on the decision and beyond being left undefined, the seats that awarded tickets to European competitions will be awarded according to the laws of the competition. In this way, Efes (21-2) had the lead, while Pinar Karsiyaka (20-3), Fenerbahce (18-5) and Galatasaray (16-7) were their most immediate pursuers.

It is worth remembering that the Turkish League has followed the same path as the VYB and the Italian Lega. The French league, meanwhile, has decided to postpone the league to September and the Endesa League will make its final decision on May 31.

