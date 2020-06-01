Turkey has taken four months to change the sign of the war in Libya since its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced in January the intervention in the conflict. In recent weeks it has launched the Peace Storm operation, through which it has prevented the conquest of Tripoli and has repelled the forces of Marshal Jalifa Hafter, a strong man from the east of the country, who is supported by the United Arab Emirates and to a lesser extent Egypt , Russia and France. Turkish intervention has been vital for the National Unity Government, the only one officially recognized by the UN, to recover the coastal cities of Sebrata and Sorman, close to Tunisia.

Tarek Megerisi, a Libyan analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), argues that “Turkey has changed the paradigm of war. That doesn’t mean the war is over, because Hafter still controls a lot of territory. But the balance has changed. ” Through tribal alliances and with factions of different ideology, Hafter dominates the East of the country and much of the South. In January, forces loyal to Hafter blocked the export terminals, vital to the country’s economy. If the economic effects of the pandemic are added to this blockade, we find a country that in 2011, before the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, produced 1.6 million barrels a day and now only pumps 95,000 a day. Hafter unilaterally announced a truce on Wednesday invoking the month of Ramadan, which he did not do last year when the winds of war were more favorable to him.

Jalel Harchaoui, A researcher at the Clingendael Institute, he believes Turkey may aspire to cut the supply routes for Hafter’s troops between the cities of Beni Walid and Tarhuna, the last remaining strongholds for the rebel marshal in the west of the country. “If he succeeds, people in some neighborhoods in Tripoli will be able to return to their homes without fear of artillery shelling.”

The turning point in war has happened in heaven. Hafter is assisted by planes and helicopters dispatched by the UAE. All this adds to the presence of Russian and Sudanese mercenaries. But Turkey has installed anti-aircraft defense systems in Tripoli and Misrata, which operate with the support of surface-to-air missiles deployed on Turkish frigates patrolling the Libyan coast. In addition, “Turkey has deployed the KORAL electronic warfare system, which on several occasions has blocked Hafter’s radars, preventing its defense systems from reacting to the Unity Government bombings,” says analyst and former Turkish military officer Metin Gurcan..

Turkish drones have become the main attack weapon of the Unity Government. “In recent years the Turkish arms sector has developed a lot. Its effectiveness has already been proven in northern Iraq and in Turkey itself against the terrorist group PKK, and in Syria against the regime. Many countries in the region are buying this type of weaponry from Turkey ”, explains Emrah Kekilli, analyst at the Turkish think tank SETA.

Turkey not only contributes weapons. Analysts consulted agree that the arrival of between 100 and 500 Turkish military has also led to a notable improvement in government forces. Part of them are dedicated to educational tasks and part to the design of the military strategy within the military command of the Government of Tripoli.

Increase in civilian casualties

The UN has recorded the death of 64 civilians and that another 67 have been wounded in the first three months of this year. Which supposes an increase of 45% of civilian victims with respect to the same period of the previous year. Although 81% of attacks on civilian victims are attributed to Hafter’s troops, Turkish drones have also killed civilians. However, researcher Virginia Collombier, from the European University Institute, believes that the image of Turkey among the population that lives in areas controlled by the Unity Government continues to be favorable to her intervention.

The Turkish government is allergic to its own casualties, which could turn public opinion against intervention abroad. At the moment, Ankara has only acknowledged the death of two soldiers and has opened judicial investigations against eight journalists who reported the death and secret burial of a member of the Turkish spy who died in Libya. Hence, in Libya, it uses Syrian mercenaries as a shock force.

At the beginning of the year, Turkey sent 2,000 members of the Syrian Islamist militias to Libya. “They were a quick injection of men and were providential in the defense of Tripoli,” says Megerisi. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) reports that their number has increased to 7,400 and they receive between $ 2,000 and $ 3,000 a month. While some have complained about not receiving payments. Not everyone wants to participate and, in fact, the OSDH reports that Turkey has canceled financial support to one of the fighting factions in Syria, Faylaq al Rahman, for refusing to send volunteers to fight Libya.

So, does direct Turkish intervention bring a peace agreement closer or further away? “Turkey stopped the tsunami that was approaching the center of Tripoli and now the military initiative is in the hands of Erdogan,” says a western diplomat who requests anonymity. Turkey is a member of NATO but, according to this source, the Alliance will not intervene “Turkey has caused enough problems in the Eastern Mediterranean”, he points out. Turkish analyst Kekilli is skeptical of a possible agreement and believes that the war will intensify with the arrival of new support for both sides.

Harchaoui, for his part, considers that Turkey has set foot in Libya to stay: “It is the gateway to Africa and a country with a lot of oil and gas wealth.” Nor does he believe that the Emirates will stop supporting Hafter and will continue to send military material and mercenaries, mainly from Sudan: “The Emirates is governed mainly by ideological reasons and detests the Muslim brothers [a los que apoyan tanto el Gobierno de Unidad como Erdogan]” Harchaoui believes that France and Egypt will also not withdraw their support for Hafter, but Russia could seek a more pragmatic role because of its mistrust of the marshal and his ties to Ankara.

Amid these turmoil, the UN does not have a special envoy for Libya, since the mediator Ghassan Salamé resigned in March, tired of foreign powers breaking the embargo decreed by the UN in 2011 and torpedoing all attempts to reach the peace.

Turkey’s interests in Libya

“Turkey’s intervention in Libya is smart: low investment and high return,” says Mohamed Eljarh of the Libya Outlook center: “Turkey has taken note of the Russian intervention in Syria, but its intervention in Libya is even more lucrative.” The reason is that, according to this and other analysts, it is Qatar that is paying for the war material that, officially, the Unity Government has acquired from Turkey.

Ankara sees the Libyan theater of operations as part of a much bigger contest, as Michaël Tanchum, associate professor at the University of Navarra explains: “it helps him to break his almost total isolation in the Eastern Mediterranean”, since he has signed with the Government Tripoli agreement on maritime demarcation and hydrocarbon exploration. With this, it intends to challenge the axis formed by Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel, which have joined forces to exploit the region’s submarine gas, avoiding Turkey. Ankara is also engaged in a “geopolitical competition” against Egypt, the Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and setting foot in Libya serves to “strengthen its influence in the Maghreb, particularly in neighboring Algeria and Tunisia, as well as in the Sahel Tanchum points out.

There are, of course, more prosaic issues. Like many other countries with interests in Libya, the conflict that started in 2011 brought an end to lucrative contracts. In the Turkish case, its construction companies lost a hundred and incurred losses of more than $ 2 billion. A report from the Crisis Group study center points out that, for the moment, Turkey is the only country that has managed to negotiate compensation for these losses with the Unity Government, and different methods are being debated, such as the deposit of $ 4 billion in a Turkish bank as a fund for past and future compensation.

Collombier believes that Ankara is willing to protect this geopolitical “investment” with its intervention in Libya, but warns that the costs could outweigh the benefits considering that the war effort occurs in the context of “economic crisis in Turkey aggravated by the impact of the coronavirus ”.