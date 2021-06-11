Turkey’s arguments for the European Championship

06/11/2021 at 5:46 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

There is optimism in the streets of Turkey. After his absence from the 2018 World Cup, the Ottoman team could become one of the main revelations of the European Championship, which starts this Friday with the confrontation between Turkey and Italy. This change in dynamics is explained by two factors: the presence on the bench a coach who has achieved legendary status and the consolidation of a talented generation of footballers, that combines defensive solidity and great offensive arguments.

& Scedil; enol Güne & scedil;

Despite having exciting names in the call, Turkey’s main asset is on the bench. The arrival of Güne & scedil ;, who guided the national team to third place in the 2002 World Cup, has increased optimism regarding the role that his pupils can play in the maximum continental tournament.

Throughout the last few months, Turkey achieved great results in all its international commitments, especially in the qualifying phase of the 2022 World Cup, where they lead a group made up of great teams such as the Netherlands and Norway.

Burak yilmaz

The great Ligue 1 sensation is poised to shine at the European Championship. At 35, Yilmaz seems to be living a second youth, as shown by his numbers in the domestic championship. The Turkish striker registers 16 goals and 5 assists that have helped Lille to be crowned French league champions.

Yilmaz has been able to transfer this excellent level to the national team, where it has been enshrined as one of the stars. Especially memorable was his hat trick in Turkey’s victory over the Netherlands during the qualifying phase of the 2022 World Cup (4-2).

Hakan Çalhano & gbreve; lu

Talent at its finest. AC Milan’s return to the Champions League has largely passed through the Turkish midfielder’s boots, who has registered 4 goals and 10 assists in Serie A. Çalhano & gbreve; lu, who can play both in the center and off the wing, stands out for his sensational ball hitting, which has made him one of the best pitchers in faults of the Old Continent.

Ça & gbreve; lar Söyüncü

The self-confidence of a young man combined with the mettle of a veteran. At 25, Söyüncü has established himself as a starter in the back of Leicester City, current FA Cup champion. With anticipation and the exit of the ball as the main virtues, the Turkish central defender has become an object of desire for the great European clubs.

Ozan kabak

The great unknown of the Ottoman ensemble. Arrived at Liverpool when he was just 21 years old, Kabak has not yet established himself in the footballing eliteBut he is expected to continue showing the good manners he offered at Schalke. In principle, it will be the dance partner of Söyüncü in the back of Turkey.