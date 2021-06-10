Turkey vs Italy: Schedule and where to watch the opening match of the Eurocup

The UEFA Eurocup begins this Friday, June 11 and the Turkish and Italian National Teams will be chosen to open the tournament, a match that will take place at 2:00 PM (Central Mexico Time) and you can follow the match live on TUDN and Sky Sports

Three and a half years after living the saddest sports day in its history, with the failed qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Italy this Friday kicks off the European Championship with a highly demanding duel against Turkey, a team that knows give your best on big dates.

The stage of the Roman Olympic, with 16,000 spectators in the stands and the tenor Andrea Bocelli as the protagonist of the opening ceremony, hosts the beginning of a European Championship that for Italy should represent a redemption and the icing on the cake to the rebirth launched by coach Roberto Mancini.

The elimination suffered in November 2017 against Sweden in the World Cup play-off represented a “year zero” for Italy, which since then, after the arrival of Mancini, started again until chaining a streak of 27 games without knowing the defeat that they returned to the elite of European football.

Probable lineups:

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Insigne, Berardi, Immobile.

Turkey: Çakir; Celik, Soyuncu, Demiral, Meras; Yokuslu; Karaman, Yazici, Tufan, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz.

