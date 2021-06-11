Turkey vs Italy: Lineups for the opening match of the Eurocup

This Friday the Euro 2020 starts with the meeting between Italy Y Turkey, a match to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, recalling that for this edition, UEFA decided to celebrate 60 years of the tournament with multiple venues.

The Italian National Team led by Roberto Mancini arrives as one of the teams that can surprise, since, since the arrival of the experienced strategist, the Azurra squad has not lost a single game.

Italian National Team Lineup: Donnarumma, Chiellini, Bonucci, Florenzi, Spinazzola, Locatelli, Jorginho, Barella, Insigne, Berardi and Immobile.

For its part, without so many recognized names, Turkey, led by Burak Yilmaz, has what it takes to sneak into the next round. With one of the best defenses in Europe, the team led by Senol Günes arrives at a great moment and motivated to be leaders of their group heading to Qatar.

Alienation of the Turkish National Team: Cakir, Celik, Demiral, Söyüncü, Yokuslu, Tufan, Karaman, Calhanoglu, Yazici, Meras and Yilmaz.