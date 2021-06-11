TURKEY VS ITALY, EURO 2020, GROUP PHASE, TODAY JUNE 11

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Turkey vs Italy, in mourning corresponding to the group stage of Euro 2020, the game will be played this Friday, June 11.

PREVIOUS

Euro 2020 finally kicks off on Friday and, for connoisseurs, looks like an exciting curtain start in Rome. Turkey, considered by many to be one of the underdog at the European Championship, brings a young and exciting team, but may not be successful against an Italy that has received a lot of support in recent days.

After the victory over the Czech Republic, it marked the eighth in a row for Roberto Mancini’s team and extended their unbeaten record to 27 matches, so there is reason to believe they have a good chance here.

However, Turkey should not be underestimated. Veteran coach Senol Gunes has a team full of youthful energy and led by the experienced and fit forward Burak Yilmaz.

Turkey will play before Italy in the Olympic Stadium at 2:00 p.m. Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Euro 2020 group stage

COLOMBIA VS ARGENTINA Schedules

United States: 2:00 p.m. (ET) / 3:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 14:00

Ecuador: 14:00

Colombia: 14:00

Peru: 14:00

Argentina: 15:00

Chile: 14:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

