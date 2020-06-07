A Turkish court sentenced opposition leader Canan Kaftancioglu to almost 10 years in prison on Friday on five different charges, from “terrorist propaganda” to “insulting the president.” Kaftancioglu, 47, is the provincial president in Istanbul of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the country’s main opposition formation, and is considered one of the architects of the Social Democratic victory in the Istanbul mayoral elections. Hence, the center-left party sees this condemnation as revenge by the president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the defeat of his party.

The investigation, however, was initiated in January 2018 at the request of the Islamist president’s lawyers who considered that the Social Democrat had insulted the president in his publications on social networks. Later, the Office of the Prosecutor added a series of tweets published between 2012 and 2017 in which it considered that it had committed crimes of exalting terrorism. For example, one that echoed the death of a militant of the PKK armed group in Paris in strange circumstances; another in which he criticized the lynching of a soldier who participated in the 2016 coup d’état and others in which he used the motto “State, murderer” to criticize the repression.

Given that, separately, he has not received more than five years in prison for each of the charges, Kaftancioglu should not be imprisoned for the time being until the appeal is resolved in a higher instance. Instead, the court has refused to apply reductions to the sentence because, he said, “the accused has shown no remorse” and even read a poem by the communist poet Nazim Hikmet in which, indirectly, she accused the three judges who directed the process of being mere “servants”.

“The sentence has not been drawn up in this court but in the rooms of the Palace [del presidente Erdogan]. Our fight will continue against those who try to manage politics with mafia methods, “said Kaftancioglu as soon as he heard the sentence. Not in vain, the president of the court that sentenced her, Akin Gurlek, also sentenced the Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas and another deputy of his own formation, the Democratic People’s Party (HDP). “They will not silence us or make us renounce freedom,” said the CHP provincial leader, who throughout the process was supported by deputies from her party and by the new mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu.

The pro-government press has harshly criticized the rapprochement, in recent months, between the CHP and the HDP, whose collaboration was essential for the opposition to win several major mayoralties in the municipal elections last March. Precisely, Kaftancioglu has been one of the voices within his party that has most bet on strengthening ties with the formation of the Kurdish nationalist left in the face of the alliance between Islamists and far-right on which Erdogan leans.