In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey is trying to improve its international image by delivering medical supplies to Italy and Spain, tests to the Palestinians or medicines to Armenia.

Although the country also suffers from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left some 1,300 dead, it does not hesitate to send aid to countries that need it.

In recent weeks, Turkey has sent planes full of masks, blouses and bottles of hydro-alcoholic gel to Italy, Spain and Great Britain.

An attitude that is not new, according to Jana Jabbour, a specialist in Turkish diplomacy at the Institute for Political Studies in Paris (Sciences Po).

“President Erdogan has always wanted to position Turkey as a ‘humanitarian power'” ready to help “those in need,” whether they are oppressed Muslim minorities or countries affected by natural disasters, he told ..

But unlike other times, in the case of coronavirus it is about helping developed countries that are more used to helping than receiving aid.

For President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, nostalgic for the Ottoman empire who, before sinking, was called the “sick man” of Europe by Western powers, it is a kind of historical revenge.

“It is about showing that Turkey is a strong power that has the means to offer aid to European states, now themselves ‘sick’, both literally and figuratively,” Jabbour says.

To reinforce this idea that Turkish public opinion likes, the government stages each shipment of medical material with the live broadcast of the takeoff of the planes and messages of thanks in the newspapers.

By sending material to countries in need, Erdogan is also trying to improve his relations with the West, strained since 2016.

Last Sunday Erdogan’s spokesman said that Turkey was “the first country within NATO to send aid to Italy and Spain.”

“Turkey’s candidacy for the European Union is good for Turkey but Turkey’s presence is also good for Europe. Actually this epidemic proves us right,” said Turkish presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

A hundred countries have asked Turkey for help, Kalin said.

Erdogan reported Monday that the Turkish government had already sent aid to 34 countries.

– “Strategic dimension” –

In addition to the communication operation, “there is a strategic dimension to the choice of countries helped by Turkey,” says Soner Cagaptay of the Washington Institute of Near East Policy.

By sending equipment last week to five countries in the Balkans, a region that was under Ottoman rule, Turkey wants to reinforce its image as a “generous uncle,” Cagaptay tells ..

Another example is the shipment of medical supplies to Libya, where the health system is destroyed by war between the government of Tripoli, with Turkish support, and the dissident forces, supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

“It is about preventing the Tripoli government from sinking under the weight of the pandemic. It is another chapter in the rivalry between Turkey and the Emirates,” says Cagaptay.

The Covid-19 crisis allows Turkey to improve relations with the countries with which it has been in tension for years.

On Sunday Ibrahim Kalin stated that Erdogan authorized the sale to Armenia of a drug of which he did not give details.

Turkey also responded positively to an Israeli request for medical supplies despite strong tensions between the two countries, Kalin added, explaining that the material will be sent to the Palestinians.