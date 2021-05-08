Turkey to start monitoring crypto transactions worth more than 868 pounds

The government of Turkey has introduced a new policy that will require all crypto exchanges in the country to report all crypto transactions worth more than 10,000 lira to the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK). The country’s Finance and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan made this announcement on May 6 via a live broadcast on a local news channel. Apparently, this measure aims to combat fraud related to cryptocurrencies in the country.

According to Elvan, the new policy will give MASAK full audit authority over all crypto exchanges in the country.

These changes come on the heels of the Turkish police arresting 62 people in connection with a crypto exit scheme that caused 391,000 Turks to lose an estimated 1.43 billion pounds. The cryptocurrency exchange Thodex reportedly shut down abruptly, preventing its users from trading and withdrawing their funds. After the arrests, authorities issued another 16 arrest warrants against people who were also involved in the scam.

Working to create a secure cryptographic environment

This news comes as Turkey moves from a wait-and-see approach towards cryptocurrencies to a regulated model. According to a previous report, the Ministry of Finance and Finance joined the Central Bank, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, and the Capital Market board to study cryptocurrencies. This working group also took into consideration the opinions of experts and representatives of local crypto exchanges while conducting the study.

A month later, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) drafted the country’s first rule regulating the crypto space. The regulation prohibited the use of crypto for the payment of goods or services. Explaining why this move was relevant, CBRT said that cryptocurrency transactions carry irrevocable risk. The authority went on to point out that digital currencies are extremely volatile as they are not governed by a central regulatory authority.

In an attempt to expand the rules that cover cryptocurrencies, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a decree that added cryptocurrency exchanges to the list of companies under the scope of anti-money laundering and anti-financing regulation. terrorism.