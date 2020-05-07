The Turkish football leagues will resume on June 12, the president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced this Wednesday, Nihat Özdemir. “We have decided to start the Super League, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd League, as well as the regional amateur leagues, on June 12, 13 and 14,” he said. Özdemir in a statement published on the federation’s website.

The president of the TFF stressed that this decision already has the approval of the Ministry of Health, but that the conditions under which it can be played are still to be established, an issue that will be discussed with the Scientific Council, established to advise the Government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Özdemir recalled that the federation imposed the matches behind closed doors as of March 11, when the first case of contagion by coronavirus was known in Turkey, before completely suspending the League a week later, when the first death was registered.

“If all goes well we can finish the League at the end of July, then we will go to the Cups and in August we hope to crown the season by welcoming the final of the UEFA Champions League in our country,” said the president of the TFF.

With eight days to play, the Super League is currently led by Trabzonspor, followed by Basaksehir and Galatasaray, while Besiktas is in fifth place and Fenerbahçe in seventh.

