About 30 janitors did a lot of work to prevent Covid-19

By: Web Writing

The video of an impressive and profound circulates on social networks cleaning in streets from a province in Turkey.

In the video you can see around 30 workers from cleaning brushing an avenue in both directions with water, soap and disinfectant, while at least two tanker trucks advance while another worker sprays a liquid with a hose.

Workers wear protective suits, sanitary boots, and protect their faces with face masks.

The teams affiliated to the Environmental Protection and Control Directorate, took measures in accordance with the instructions of the authorities of the provinces of Turkey to disinfect the streets.

Van Governor and Deputy Mayor of Metropolitan Municipality Mehmet Emin Bilmez examined the work of the teams at the site, saying they took advantage of the low influx of people to carry out the cleaning.

They also urged citizens to stay safe at home in the week they consider “critical.”

The video was posted on Tik Tok by user: @naimtarhan.