Turkey takes the place of the Singapore GP in F1 2021

The Turkish Grand Prix It has finally found its place in the 2021 Formula 1 calendar. It had been the event chosen to replace the Canadian GP on June 13 when the American race had to be canceled, but the plan fell apart when the British government added the country to its red list of destinations before the pandemic of COVID-19.

Thus, the Turkish GP fell and gave way to a double in Austria (which begins this weekend), but has now been included again in the calendar to cover the place that Singapore had left.

The Singapore race was canceled due to heavy travel and entry restrictions still in place in the face of the coronavirus, and now on October 3 the Turkish Grand Prix will be held.

You will form a racing triplet with Russia (the week before, on September 26 in Sochi) and with Japan (October 10 at Suzuka) and Turkey will be, if another is not canceled before, the 16th round of a season that still maintains the faith in making 23 grands prix.

The Turkish Grand Prix it debuted in Formula 1 in 2005, and seven editions were held there until 2011, when it left the calendar for commercial reasons. In 2020 he returned to fill in the gaps left by other races canceled due to the pandemic, and left a frantic race where Hamilton took victory and his seventh world championship.

If Great Britain maintains its red list of countries, the Formula 1 personnel of the teams that are based in that country could face a period of 24-25 days without returning home to comply with the different quarantines of the countries that will visit in that racing triplet …