Turkey replaces Canada in the 2021 calendar

From June 11 to 13, the Turkish GP will be held, thus replacing the Canadian GP. The North American country requires 14 days of quarantine

April 28, 2021 (18:10 CET)

In 2020 Turkey hosted the 14th round of the season

New changes in the F1 2021 calendar. Now it is the turn of the Canadian Grand Prix, which was scheduled to take place from June 11 to 13 and in its place, there will be Turkey. Last year the Istanbul circuit hosted the 14th round of the world championship.

The reason is that Canada requires 14 days of quarantine for all people arriving in the country, and it would be impossible to hold an F1 GP like this.

But the Canadian GP will not disappear from the calendar, since they have signed a contract for two more years starting in 2022. People who have bought tickets for this test, both in 2020 and 2021, the money would be reimbursed or they will be able to use it. for next year.

Formula 1 reports that last year 78,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out and of these there were only 78 positive results (0.1%). This year, 12,000 tests with 14 positives have been carried out to date (again 0.1%).