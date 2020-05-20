In Ankara, the capital, children wearing masks took turns on the slides and swings in Kugulu Park

AP –

Ankara.- The parks in Turkey were filled on Wednesday with the sound of children after the government allowed children under 14 years of age or younger to leave home for the first time in 40 days.

As the government continues to relax some of the restrictions imposed to stem the pandemic of coronavirus, the youngest in the country will go out four hours a day between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. People in the 15-20 age group will be able to go out a few hours a day from Friday.

In Ankara, the capital, children who wore masks took turns on the slides and swings in Kugulu Park. An adjacent street was crowded with pedestrians and the police urged the public to abide by social distancing practices.

“The weather is beautiful. This was a great opportunity because we were so bored at home,” said Zeyda Ozdemir, who took her 8-year-old daughter Zeynep to the park.

However, she added that she felt “a little uncomfortable” because the park was more crowded than she expected.

On a street in the city’s Birlik Mahallesi neighborhood, a speaker on top of a nearby mosque’s minaret asked people not to be fooled by the arrival of spring and the pleasant weather.

“The danger of infection is not yet over,” the announcement warned.

The government established a “normalization plan” as the number of cases of coronavirusBut he warned that he would impose stricter measures if the rate of infections increased again.

Last Sunday, the older adults were able go out briefly for the first time in seven weeks. Shopping centers, hairdressers and beauty salons reopened on Monday.

Turkey has recorded more than 140,000 cases of the virus and nearly 4,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to a count as of Wednesday by John Hopkins University, but the actual number is likely to be much higher because many people have not been tested and the Studies indicate that people can become infected without showing symptoms.