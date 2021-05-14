Turkey regrets cancellation of Champions League final in Istanbul

05/14/2021 at 12:13 PM CEST

The Turkish Football Federation regrets that the celebration of the final of the Champions League on Istanbul, and announced an agreement with the UEFA to host upcoming events in the city.

UEFA announced on Thursday that the final between Manchester City and the Chelsea will be held in Porto instead of Istanbul, to be able to host 6,000 fans in the stadium. Last year’s final was also canceled in Istanbul due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Everyone regrets that the celebration of the Champions League final in Istanbul has been postponed for two years in a row.”said the TFF vice-president and a member of the UEFA board of directors, Servet Yard & imath; mc & imath;.

“We continue talks with UEFA. They will soon announce the decision to organize other events in Istanbul, including the Champions League final, “said the Turkish leader. Turkish media suggest that Istanbul could host the Champions League final in 2023.