ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Turkey is moving troops by air for a ground operation against Kurdish fighters across its border in northern Iraq, the defense ministry reported Wednesday.

In a statement, the agency said the air operation began in the Haftanin region of Iraq after « intense » artillery fire in the area.

The operation called « Tiger Claw » is backed by attack helicopters and armed and unarmed drones, the ministry reported. The office did not report the number of commandos involved in the mission.

The ministry said the operation is carried out after an « increase in harassment and attempted attacks » on military positions or bases located near the border area.

« The Tiger Claw operation continues as planned, » the army said.

Turkey often conducts ground and air operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has bases in northern Iraq.