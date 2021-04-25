Turkey issues a search and arrest warrant against the founder of cryptocurrency platform Thodex

Related news

The Turkish authorities have issued an international search and arrest warrant against Fatih Faruk Ozer, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency platform Thodex. He is accused of having left the country for the capital of Albania after having defrauded about $ 2 billion (1,660 million euros).

Thodex is currently out of service and its thousands of users are without access to deposited funds in her. A blackout that occurs a few days after it became known that the Asian country has proposed a total ban on the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in its territory.

At the request of the Anatolian Prosecutor General’s Office, a search and arrest request has been transferred to the Interpol against Fatih Faruk Ozer “who fled to Albania”, as reported by the Istanbul Police Department.

Alleged maintenance work

The businessman, in a statement published on the Thodex website, has confirmed that he left Turkey on April 19, although it maintains that the accusations of fraud “are unfounded” and attributes the “temporary” closure to the need for maintenance and to verify the cause of recent “abnormal fluctuations” in the accounts coinciding with the company’s negotiations with investors.

“The allegations about the loss of some 2 billion dollars from 391,000 customers are unfounded,” says the Turkish businessman. In addition, it underlines that the company had forwarded their accounts to the supervisory authorities and ensuring that he hopes to return to the country in a few days “after meeting with foreign investors.”

According to the Turkish press, policemen have developed an operation in eight provinces of the country in the framework of the investigation into the alleged Thodex fraud that, until now, would have resulted in the arrest of 62 people, in addition to the seizure of documentation and materials.

On April 30, the prohibition of making any payment “directly or indirectly” through the use of cryptocurrencies will come into force in the Ottoman country, after the Central Bank of Turkey determined on April 16 that they represent “significant risks”.

Veto as payment currency

In its decision, the Turkish issuing institute took into account that these assets are not subject to any regulatory mechanism and supervision or a central regulatory authority, as well as being subject to excessive volatility.

Likewise, the central bank warned that cryptocurrencies can be used in illegal actions due to their anonymous structures, while also can be stolen or used illegally without the authorization of its owners, and the transactions carried out are irrevocable.

“It is considered that its use in payments can cause non-recoverable losses for the parties involved in the transactions due to the aforementioned factors, “explained the institution.

The decision of the Turkish courts comes just two days after in Spain the National Court has decided to investigate the alleged scam of the Canarian company Arbistar 2.0. A firm that, according to open investigations, would have worked as a pyramid scam using the claim of cryptocurrencies, assets in which it would not have invested the capital of its clients.