Turkey includes footballers in priority group for vaccination

04/07/2021 at 11:54 AM CEST

EFE

Footballers who play for Turkish clubs or the national team have been included in the priority group to be vaccinated against covid-19 and will be immunized soon, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on Wednesday.

“Footballers have been included in the priority group (to receive the doses). Their vaccination will begin soon,” Turkish broadcaster FoxTV noted, citing a statement from the TFF president, Nihat Özdemir.

The Federation has not yet detailed what day the immunization process will begin.

Since the league began, every week several teams suffer casualties among their players and members of the technical team due to cases of covid-19.

The last one was the president of Fenerbahçe in Istanbul, Ali Koç, second in the Turkish classification.

The Turkish Medical College has welcomed the initiative, but criticized that other groups, who also have permanent contact with other people, such as teachers or families of health personnel, have not yet been vaccinated.

Turkey started the vaccination campaign with health workers, those over 65 and with some priority groups as high-ranking officials.

So far, about 12% of Turks have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The country recorded more than 49,000 new cases yesterday, a record since the pandemic began, and with 211 deaths it had the highest daily death toll since the beginning of the year.