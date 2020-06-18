A woman with a mask walks along the shore of the Bosporus in Istanbul. . / EPA / SEDAT SUNA

(SEDAT SUNA /)

Istanbul, Jun 18 . .- The use of masks is mandatory from this Thursday when going out in the three largest Turkish cities, Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa, as announced by the regional authorities of these cities, which together exceed 23 millions of inhabitants.

Turkey is in the normalization phase, with less than 20 deaths per day from the Covid-19 epidemic, for ten days, and with a large part of work and social life already restored.

However, the fear of a new outbreak has led authorities in several provinces to impose the mandatory use of the mask even in open spaces.

Until now, the precaution of wearing a mask was mandatory when entering buildings, public transport or any other closed space, but you could leave your mouth and nose free when walking on the street.

With Istanbul, Ankara and the industrial city of Bursa, in the west of the country, adopting this measure, there are already 45 Turkish provincial capitals that require wearing a mask in any circumstance, although other large cities have not adhered to the measure. like Izmir or Antalya.

After a first time of shortage, now the simple invoice masks are distributed free of charge in public transport and other urban points and can also be ordered online.

The fine for violating health prevention regulations in times of pandemic has been set these months at 3,150 Turkish liras, equivalent to about 400 euros, a sum higher than the interprofessional minimum wage.

The Turkish Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, alerted yesterday against a rebound in cases, comparing the numbers of infections detected daily in the last three days with the average of last week and the entire month.

According to their data, in Ankara and Bursa there has been an increase in infections close to 40% compared to the monthly average, while in Istanbul there is a slight decrease.

With 4,861 victims since the pandemic was declared in mid-March, Turkey has suffered a comparatively minor impact, a success that experts attribute to prevention measures, the reduced number of nursing homes in the country since at no time did they collapse. the intensive care units of hospitals.