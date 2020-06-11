ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – The Turkish parliament on Thursday approved a controversial government-proposed law that will grant neighborhood patrols an authority almost equivalent to that of the country’s police.

The law was approved late at night with the support of the president’s party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his nationalist ally, despite the concern of opposition parties that the rule empowers low-skilled forces and causes human rights violations and aggravates the erosion of freedoms in the country.

The measure was approved after days of tense debate, culminating in scenes of violence on Thursday when an opposition lawmaker said he had been punched by a nationalist party MP.

Traditional neighborhood patrols, known as “bekci,” guarded neighborhoods and parks and were armed only with truncheons and whistles. The legal figure was abolished and merged with the police in 2008, but the Erdogan government reinstated it after a coup attempt in 2016.

The rule allows more than 21,000 neighborhood guards – including women now – to use firearms, halt vehicles, identify people, and conduct body searches. They cannot arrest or question suspects.

The government and its nationalist partner insist that the guards fill a need for police assistance, and that their new powers will facilitate police work. They allege that the neighborhoods have been safer since the patrols were reinstated.

The Popular Republican Party, in favor of the secularization of institutions and the main opposition group, and two other groups, voted against the proposal and described it as an attempt by the government to form a loyal militia. They also expressed fear that the contingent, who works at night, will act as a “moral police” in line with the religious and conservative values ​​of the government.