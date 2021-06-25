Turkey enters the F1 World calendar again

06/25/2021 at 12:21 PM CEST

The Turkish Grand Prix, which was initially going to replace the Canadian Grand Prix and subsequently fell from it, enters the Formula One World Championship calendar again, as announced this Friday the organization of the championship.

The Turkish Grand Prix will be held between October 1 and 3 at Istanbul Park, outside Istanbul, the weekend initially planned for the Singapore Grand Prix, which he had to resign a few weeks ago, also for reasons health services derived from the covid-19 pandemic to organize the night race that is usually held in the Marina Bay urban circuit.

The Turkish Grand Prix had been canceled earlier this year due to international travel restrictions – mainly those linked to the United Kingdom, one of the key nations in F1 – although its promoters had called for re-entry into the more recent calendar. Go ahead if this is possible.

Turkey will host, in this way, the eighteenth round of the MundiaIt will be the second in another triptych (with races on three weekends in a row) that will start a weekend before -the last one in September- with the Russian Grand Prix, in Sochi; and it will close a weekend later -the second of October- with the one in Japan, in Suzuka.

The Italian Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula One, expressed his joy at the return of Istanbul to the calendar.

“We are delighted to return to Turkey to the Intercity stanbul Park circuit. We look forward to seeing another fantastic race on one of the best tracks in the world,” explained Domenicali in a statement released this Friday at the Red Bull Ring, home of the Grand Prix Styria, the eighth of the World Cup.

“We want to thank the Istanbul Park administration and Mr. Vural Ak for their personal efforts to make this event happen. We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is great interest in our sport and the hope from many sites to organize a Grand Prix. “said Domenicali.

“We have had very good conversations with all the other organizers since the beginning of the year and we continue to work closely with them during this period,” added the Formula One boss.

Turkey, which had organized its last Grand Prix in 2011, returned to the calendar last year, at the Pandemic World Cup, with a race that was won by seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), ahead of Mexican Sergio Pérez. (now at Red Bull and that day at Racing Point), who finished second on November 15 at Istanbul Park.

The new calendar looks like this:

1st 03/28 Bahrain Sakhir

2nd 04/18 Emilia Romagna Imola (Italy)

3rd 02/05 Portugal Algarve, Portimão

4th 09/05 Spain Barcelona-Catalonia

5th 23/05 Monaco Monaco (urban)

6th 06/06 Azerbaijan Baku

7th 06/13 France Paul Ricard, Le Castellet

– Grand Prizes to be played:

8th 06/27 Styria Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

9th 04/07 Austria Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

10th 07/18 Great Britain Silverstone

11th 01/08 Hungary Hungaroring

12th 08/29 Belgium Spa-Francorchamp

13th 05/09 Netherlands Zandvoort

14th 12/09 Italy Monza

15th 09/26 Russia Sochi

16th 03/10 Turkey Istanbul Park

17th 10/10 Japan Suzuka

18th 24/10 United States Americas Circuit, Austin, Texas

19ª 10/31 Mexico Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

20ª 07/11 Sao Paulo José Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo (Brazil)

21st 11/21 Australia Albert Park, Melbourne

22nd 05/12 Saudi Arabia Jeddah (urban)

23/12/12 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina