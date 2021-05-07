Turkey does not contemplate a change of venue in the Champions League final

05/07/2021 at 6:50 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The Champions League final, as designated by UEFA, will be held in Istanbul on May 29. However, Manchester City and Chelsea, since their status as finalists in the competition, have requested a change of venue due to the health crisis that Turkey is suffering. The new venue proposed by the English teams is Wembley Stadium in London.

The Turkish Football Federation has not been concerned about this request for a change of venue. Servet Yard & imath; mc & imath ;, Member of the UEFA Board of Directors and Vice President of the Turkish Federation, has confirmed in the newspaper AS that the delegations of the finalist clubs are already in Istanbul to organize all the details of the final.

Yard & imath; mc & imath; He has stated that the British maneuver is intended to take advantage of Turkey’s unfavorable circumstances. “There is opportunism in England because the two British teams reached the final. We can call it a populist rampage in England. It is out of the question that Istanbul is sacrificed three weeks before the final. The UEFA statement will be made anyway. “

The vice president of the Federation has not hesitated to affirm that the final venue where the Champions League final will be played will be the Atatürk Olympic Stadium: “UEFA has already reported that the final is out of the question. They will also be announced the conditions in which it will be played. We have been working for a year and a half on all logistical and sporting aspects, and all conditions are met “.

To exemplify Turkey’s ability to put on a good final, Yard & imath; mc & imath; He has given Liverpool-Milan in 2005 as an example. “The organizational capacities of our country are already evident. This final is the most important final in the world and it has many details. It has to be perfect. Hopefully it will be an unforgettable final like the 2005 final. “