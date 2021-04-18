Turkey bans cryptocurrencies Why now?

Bitcoin has had an interesting journey this week as it managed to hit a new all-time high. But, currently it has regressed back to the 60K band. Even so, it seems that the market is still optimistic. However, this is not the reality of the Turkish authorities, which have prohibited the use of cryptocurrencies to make purchases. Here we tell you the details about it.

Turkey over the years has become more open to trade, with laws that allow for exclusive economic zones, development programs. They even have special research project funding programs.

However, Turkey’s central bank considers that there could be “irreparable damage”. They also talked about transaction risks if the use of cryptocurrencies is allowed for it, and that is why they banned it. This represents a drastic turn of events. Maybe a little unusual.

What happened for Turkey to ban the use of cryptocurrencies?

Recently, the Turkish authorities published a law according to which the central bank estimated that cryptocurrencies and other digital assets could not be used, directly or indirectly, in the payment of food and services.

In a statement, the central bank said that crypto assets were not subject to any regulatory and supervisory mechanism or a central regulatory authority, among other security risks.

Therefore, it is not surprising that this could have influenced the price of Bitcoin. The decision could even stall Turkey’s crypto market, which has gained momentum in recent months. In Turkey inflation had been rising lately.

“Payment service providers will not be able to develop business models so that crypto assets are used directly or indirectly in the provision of payment services and electronic money issuance and will not provide any services,” he said.

How had the cryptocurrency market been in the country?

Cryptocurrency trading volumes in Turkey reached 218 billion lira ($ 27 billion) from the beginning of February to March 24. Compared to 2020 it is a considerable increase, since in that year it consisted of just over 7,000 million lire.

Turkey’s main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu described the decision as another case of midnight bullying, referring to President Tayyip Erdogan’s decision last month, announced in a midnight decree, to fire the central bank governor.

Since then, cryptocurrency trading has exploded in the days after Erdogan replaced the bank’s governor. All of the above caused the lira to fall by up to 15%.

Severe regulatory restrictions on cryptocurrencies by major economies have been relatively rare, with most seeking to clarify the rules rather than prevent their use. Traders say such bans are difficult to enforce, and crypto markets in the past have ignored such moves.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related