ISTANBUL (AP) – Police across Turkey identify people on the street and stop anyone who appears to be under 20 or over 65, applying a curfew to young and old to combat the spread of the new coronavirus . However, factory workers continue to come to their posts, people travel freely by bus, and many offices remain open.

Turkey has outlined its own strategy to deal with the pandemic, with restrictions more lax than its neighbors in Europe and the Middle East and betting on limiting access and mobility throughout the country without reaching mandatory confinement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has alluded to financial reasons to resist calls for more drastic measures. But the rapid increase in cases – when there are probably still weeks for the spike in infections in the country – leads many to think that the president will not be able to avoid a total quarantine for much longer.

Authorities imposed an unexpected two-day curfew in 31 cities on Friday to reduce displacement over the weekend. The announcement prompted people to rush out into the street and stand in long lines outside grocery stores, often ignoring social distancing rules and without mandatory face masks.

Confirmed infections in Turkey have surpassed 52,000, with more than 1,100 deaths since the first case was announced on March 11, prompting the World Health Organization to express alarm at the rapid increase in cases in the country.

Erdogan has insisted that the Turks follow their “own state of emergency” by staying at home on a voluntary basis, although he has also said that the country would study stricter measures if those already taken fail to curb contagions.

“Our most important sensitivity is to continue supplying basic needs and to ensure uninterrupted continuation of production to support exports,” Erdogan said last week. “Turkey is a country where under all conditions and circumstances production must be maintained and ensure that (production) continues to operate.”

Turkey was one of the first countries to take action against the virus by closing its border with affected Iran and stopping flights from China and Italy. It has then vetoed arrivals from abroad, restricted internal flights, and established checkpoints outside cities to prevent non-essential travel.

Authorities have closed schools, cafes, nightclubs, and barbershops, and canceled sports events, prayers, and mosques. The government banned the over-65s – the most vulnerable to the disease – and then expanded it to under-20s, after many young people continued to socialize under the false belief that they were safe from the virus.

At least 156 cities and towns are in quarantine and the masks, distributed free of charge, are mandatory in public spaces.

But in the absence of full confinement, many shops and businesses are still open in Istanbul, where people take public transport and stroll freely along the banks of the Bosporus.

Around 64% of the inhabitants continue to leave with the current restrictions, according to the mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The city is the epicenter of the outbreak in Turkey, with about 60% of cases, and the mayor has called for general confinement there, if not across the country.

“The only way to cut this (loss of life) is for people to cut off the contact entirely,” Imamoglu, a top opposition leader who could face Erdogan in the 2023 general election, told The Associated Press.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks. But it can kill or cause serious complications for some patients, especially the elderly or people with previous medical problems

At least 1.7 million people have been infected worldwide, 109,000 have died and 404,000 have already recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. Those figures are below the real scope of the pandemic due to the lack of analysis, unequal counts of the deceased and the interest of some governments to hide the dimensions of the outbreak in their territory.

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Mehmet Guzel, in Istanbul, contributed to this report.