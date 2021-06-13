“Turismo Competizione”, the origin of Abarth in the field of street and track cars

The name of Abarth forged its place in the world of gasoline enthusiasts thanks to its light and small vehicles, machines with exemplary tuning that were able to steal the limelight from the big manufacturers on European circuits, thus creating the myth of the Scorpion. Also attached to it is the acronym “TC”, short for “Tourism Competizione” seen by Abarth.

With that rating, the Italian firm embodied its ability to combine the comfort of a car for everyday use with its readiness for racing, perfect for travel and ready to run on the weekend. In fact, those same long-standing names, “Turismo” and “Competizione”, are the hallmarks of two versions of the current Abarth 595 (based on the 500 from its Turin-based counterpart) that perfectly embodies the two souls of the brand. : design and performance; Of course not!

During the 1960s and its economic miracle, Fiat motorized the streets of Italy with the 500 and the 600. In both models, Carlo Abarth put his hand to make them more dynamic and, at the same time, with better performance. They outperformed their competitors on European circuits, bringing to life the myth of the Scorpion signature. In february 1961, the founder of the brand made one of the most successful transformations of his career: the Fiat-Abarth 850 TC; and five years later it would bring the successful 1000 SP.

Took a 600 D as a starting point, equipped with a four-cylinder in-line engine of 767 cc, but raised the cylinder diameter to 62.5 millimeters, the stroke to 69 mm, and the displacement to 847 cc. The new pistons increased the compression ratio and, thanks to the adoption of a new reinforced camshaft, a 32mm Solex carburettor, a new air filter, a different crankshaft and an exhaust suitable for sports use, the block was able to provide 52 hp at 5,800 rpm.

The car could reach 140 km / h top speed, so it was necessary to work on the braking system, where the discs replaced the drums of the front wheels. Abarth had transformed a quiet little family car into an even lighter and more agile racing beast that won numerous competitions in Europe. Because success came, especially in endurance races that improved the performance of the 850 “Turismo Competizione” and its future evolutions, such as the 1000 and the Radiale.

But these competitions also served to improve the reliability of the skillful work of the Abarth boys. To get an idea, a mention of the 500 Kilometers of the 1961 Nürburgring, race on the legendary German Nordschleife, where the Abarth 1000 achieved gold and silver. To celebrate the feat, a special series known as the Fiat-Abarth 850 TC Nürburgring, followed shortly after the new version 850 TC Corsa / 65, even more efficient. And in addition to its sporting achievements, the 850 TC was also praised for its elegant interior.

The Fiat-Abarth 600 soon it will also be modified in appearance: under the front bumper oil coolers were located. Then, to further cool the increasingly powerful thruster, the tailgate was kept in an elevated position by means of a set of fixed supports, foreshadowing what would eventually become the dovetail-type rear wing, another typical characteristic of the Mediterranean urbanite. But that was the only way to keep the car stable and cool enough.

From an industrial point of view, the creation of the 850 TC was possible thanks to the agreement with Fiat that provided for the production of some 600 D models specifically destined for the Abarth workshops in Corso Marche, Turin, where they were developed. In fact, even the acronym “TC” has its own alternate history, as it later also acquired a technical meaning with the Abarth Ritmo TC 125 (1981). The acronyms, in this case, referred to the double camshaft distribution (“Twin Cam”).

