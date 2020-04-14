Angelo Binaghi, President of the Italian Tennis Federation (FIT), assured this Tuesday that the city of Turin is ready to organize the ATP Finals this year in the event that London resigns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I discussed it with the mayor of Turin, (Chiara) Appendino. If London does not come, we will take advantage of the occasion”, Binaghi said in an interview published on Tuesday by the Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera”.

Turin was chosen as the new venue for the ATP Finals from 2021, but the Italian Tennis Federation gave its availability to organize them already this season, if the necessary security conditions exist in Italy.

The This year’s ATP finals are scheduled for November 15-22 In the London O2 arena and the British capital facility is only available to host the competition on those dates, ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi of Italy recently reported.

The Italian Tennis Federation is trying to contain the economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic and President Binaghi highlighted his willingness to also play the Masters 1000 tournament in Italy, which was scheduled from May 9 to 17 and was postponed until one date to be decided.

“The idea is to play the tournament in Rome between September and October. In the new season on land. If not possible, we could organize the tournament in Cagliari in November, in Milan in December, or perhaps an event divided between Turin and Milan, with a men’s and women’s tournament, and then finals in a single venue. It would be a good union between two cities shaken by the virus, “said Binaghi.

“In order to play the tournament, I would also accept it to be behind closed doors”he added.

Binaghi is convinced that tennis, being an individual sport, does not pose a particular health hazard for players.

“We are the safest sport in sanitary level. They cannot treat us like sports in teams, with contacts or on indoor courts. I would like those who govern us to understand it. Locker rooms closed, benches on opposite sides of the court, cleaning with gel at every change of field. Tennis can and should resume competition as soon as possible, “he said.

