Turin and Innsbruck join Madrid as Davis Cup venues

The cities of Turin (Italy) e Innsbruck (Austria) will join Madrid What Davis Cup venues this year, as announced on Monday by the International Tennis Federation (ITF, for its acronym in English).

The Pala Alpitour Arena in Turin will host the matches of two groups, as well as two quarterfinal duels, while the Olympia-Halle from Innsbruck it will host two groups and a quarterfinal tie.

The Madrid ArenaIn addition to two groups, they will also enjoy two quarter-final, semi-final and final matches.

Turin and Innsbruck They have been the winning teams from among all the cities that requested to join Madrid as the headquarters of the Davis Cup, which already premiered its format in 2019, with Spain as the champion, but which had to be suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

This 2021 edition of the tournament by teams will be played in a format of 11 days from November 25 to December 5 on hard court.

Albert Costa, director of the Davis Cup Finals, assured that the candidacies of these two cities have been “impressive” and that, in addition to offering a “world-class” experience for players and fans, they also promise strict safety and hygiene measures.

“It was important to find two cities that were well connected to Madrid, with similar playing conditions and good transportation, “he added.

This is the distribution of the group stage by cities:

– Madrid Arena, Madrid (ESP)

Group A: Spain, Russia and Ecuador.

Group B: Canada, Kazakhstan and Sweden.

Quarterfinals: Winner Group A v Second Group B; Group B v second Group A winner; semifinals and final.

– Olympia-Halle, Innsbruck (AUT)

Group C: France, Great Britain and the Czech Republic.

Group F: Serbia, Germany and Austria.

Quarter-finals: Winner Group C v Winner Group F

– Pala Alpitour Arena, Turin (ITA)

Group D: Croatia, Australia and Hungary.

Group E: USA, Italy and Colombia.

Quarter-finals: Winner Group D v Winner Group E