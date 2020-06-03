The jockeys will arrive at the racetrack already dressed to ride, with the jacket and breeches (pants) on and with their boots in a bag. The betting lockers will not be open. There will also be no audience in the stands applauding the winning horse. The award ceremony will not be held. Because there will be no owners (the owners of the horses), who will not be allowed to enter either. Behind closed doors, but there will be races. Turf returns (12:55, TDP), becoming the first sports competition in Spain to reappear after the coronavirus pandemic.

The setting will be the centennial hippodrome of San Sebastián (from 1916). The day of this Wednesday and next Sunday will be behind closed doors. The one on Wednesday 10 may perhaps be held with the public because of the capacity that is authorized. In Madrid, the La Zarzuela racecourse is scheduled to start giving races on Sunday the 14th, provided that Madrid has passed Phase 2 of the de-escalation.

Jaime Gelabert, one of the top jockeys in Spain, third in statistics after the Czech Janacek and Borja Fayos, is the head jockey of the coach Joanes Osorio, Duke of Alburquerque. Jaime is looking forward to returning to the competition: “We are happy because the races come back and they do it for sure. We are not afraid to catch it. All the jockeys did the control tests. The one who tested positive will not ride this day, so all of us on the track know that we are not infected. “

On a day when the few who enter the racecourse will have to follow a rigorous sanitation protocol, one of the curiosities will be to see the jockeys ride with a mask. “We have tried testing with the masks, but in training the effort is less than what you do later in the middle of the competition. It’s a strange feeling, because you breathe hot air. “

Without using the sauna. The uncertainty of the dates caused more than one professional to consider going to France, where they started earlier. The owners have endured paying the pensions without their horses being able to compete and generate income. Animals lost shape and jockeys, too: “The first month of the break I stopped training completely. Joanes Osorio, the coach, told me that it was better that way because if I exercised my defenses would drop and I would be more exposed to contagion. “

The use of the sauna will not be allowed (the jockeys take off weight before the day and, sometimes, between races). As an exceptional measure, the official weight of each test will be allowed to exceed up to two kilos, the only moment in which it will be authorized to skip the safety distance of two meters: “It is logical, but since we are going 60 kilometers per hour and outdoors, it is more difficult to spread. There is no fear. Look at football, they are playing without a mask.”