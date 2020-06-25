The organizers of the Kentucky Derby reported Thursday that this year’s edition will be held on September 5 and that they hope there will be spectators., although with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first race of the Triple Crown on the turf calendar, which should have been held on May 2 and attracts more than 100,000 spectators, will have to settle for a much smaller number of fans at the racetrack this time.

For the first time since 1945, the Kentucky Derby, which will turn 146, had to be postponed. The Churchill Downs racecourse, where it will be held, had to hold its spring meeting without an audience.

After consulting with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and local health officials, Churchill Downs will reduce general admission capacity, reserved outdoor seating, “premium” dining, and suites. Fans will be advised “constantly and frequently” to wear face masks at all times unless they are seated, to practice social distancing when possible and to wash or disinfect their hands frequently.

Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery said: “Our team is deeply committed to the best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take every step necessary to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the event. “Access to the track will be limited, with the stables restricted to essential personnel and parties will also be eliminated in the stable area for morning practice and race days.

Last Saturday, the three-year-old horse Tiz the Law, ridden by the Puerto Rican rider Manny Franco, 25, fulfilled the forecasts and won the ‘Belmont Stakes’, which made history as the first test of the Triple Crown, when normally it is the third and last after the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes have been played, which this year is scheduled for October 3 in Baltimore (Maryland).