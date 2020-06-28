The turf was the first sport that returned to activity in Spain, on June 3 in San Sebastián, and this Sunday also became the first to welcome spectators. since the coronavirus pandemic prevented the holding of any public or private event in mid-March. The Madrid Hipódromo de La Zarzuela, who had hosted races the previous two weeks behind closed doors, He opened them to a restricted number of fans who lived a strange day, but which was a success at the organizational level.

The installation of Avenida Padre Huidobro, on the A6, was prepared to house 60% of the usual capacity of 17,000 people, a percentage stipulated in the health protocol, but as a precaution only 2,500 were allowed to enter this first day of races with an audience. The use of masks was mandatory (you could not access the premises without them) and was respected by the vast majority of those who attended, including journalists, owners, who returned to La Zarzuela, trainers, waiters and jockeys, who were the only ones authorized not to wear them during the tests. The entire racecourse was duly signposted to establish a transit and a placement in the stands that would ensure social distance. You could not bet in person, only online, via mobile and with the purchase of vouchers, betting bonuses. An unprecedented circumstance.

The bars of the bars and the services were controlled, there were disinfecting gels everywhere and a cleaning team kept the premises pristine. Through the public address system they constantly remembered the security measures. The behavior of the fans, with few exceptions, was faultless. In sports, the main race, the fifth, was won by Céfiro, from the La Toledana block, with the riding of José Luis Martínez and preparation by Juan Luis Maroto. Trophy deliveries returned, an emotional moment for the coach, who had missed the first two days of being hospitalized with a heart problem. The icing on a sunny and happy day.