The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the US airline sector to reinvent itself amid a context of great complexity that, as the latest quarterly results show, has left the main airlines “shivering” to face the near future and take on , with little liquidity, more operating expenses to combat the virus and uncertain prices due to the volatility of demand.

According to their own calculations and due to the drop in air travel due to the restrictions in force, the most important North American airlines admitted that they were losing between 350 and 400 million dollars a day due to the decrease of almost 95% of air traffic and the high expenses in salaries or in the technical maintenance of the aircraft.

For the first quarter of 2020, American Airlines had net losses of $ 2,241 million, the highest among the main companies along with United, which reaped 2,114 million in the negative, while Delta registered net losses of 534 million, and SouthWest, the least affected, closed the first three months of the year with losses of $ 84 million.

ECONOMIC TURBULENCES

Speaking to Efe, the chief economist of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Brian Pearce, points out that the most urgent issue facing the industry is the lack of liquidity

“Demand has collapsed due to the pandemic, travel restrictions and border closures imposed by governments. In total, we estimate that the industry will consume $ 61 billion of its cash during the second quarter, through June 30, “says Pearce, adding that passenger revenue in the United States will decrease about $ 314 billion this year, a 55% less compared to 2019.

“Much more money comes out the door to pay fixed costs than comes in from the sale of new tickets,” he summarizes.

RISES IN TICKET PRICES?

The IATA executive indicates that this is a difficult question to answer that depends on the type of biosecurity measures that companies must take and how much that issue can increase operating expenses for airlines.

On the one hand, during the first months of the reopening, the demand for flights is expected to be still low, so, considering that the planes are “very expensive assets that do not generate income if they are parked”, the airlines will want to return them to the service.

Flying by plane will be a totally different experience after the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, we have two factors: low demand and high available capacity, suggesting that airlines could use price stimulation to attract passengers. And the competition to attract them will be intense, because 80% of the seats are on routes where several lines operate, “reflects Pierce, who points out that this has happened in the Chinese domestic market, where air fares decreased by about 40 % after gradual return to normal.

However, this decrease depends on the social distancing rules that are put in place and measures such as leaving the seat in the middle empty “would fundamentally change the airline economy” because that would mean reducing the percentage of occupied sites and thus breaking the equilibrium point -economic- for most of the industry.

“In fact, IATA estimates that, if a third of the seats were left empty, only four airlines would have reached the break-even point with respect to the percentage of seats occupied according to their results in 2019”, explains Pierce, who assures that compelling Airlines operating with fewer seats would cause them to increase prices “dramatically”.

“According to the region, and according to the occupancy capacity, we expect prices to increase between 43% and 54%,” Pierce says if the physical distance in the cabins is mandatory.

SOMETHING SMALLER INDUSTRY AND WITH OPERATIONAL CHANGES

Although the IATA executive predicts that a good part of the operators will be able to overcome the crisis sooner or later, for the time being he expects a “smaller” industry, at least for a short period of time.

Both American Airlines and JetBlue are modifying their protocols due to the threat of the coronavirus.

This will translate, in his opinion, into a change for passengers, who will see a reduction in the number of flights and the time slots in which they operate until the airlines are able to “rebuild” their capacity.

“More than half of the world’s fleet is parked, more than 16,000 aircraft currently, and returning them to service will take several months and a long time,” said Pearce, who, at least in the short term, anticipates that both Operational changes are made in airports as well as inside aircraft, and “biosafety” measures are taken.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic was unleashed, airlines have reported some changes related to health security on board their aircraft, including from the implementation of special HEPA filters through which cabin air passes, to delivery. of masks, the disinfection of the airplane or the guarantee that the distances between passengers are met during boarding.

VULNERABLE TO THE PARK

At the stock market level, the thrust for the sector came after the recommendations of the famous investor Warren Buffet, colloquially nicknamed as “the Omaha oracle”, for his accurate forecasts and whose decisions regarding the New York parquet are widely followed among brokers.

The main airlines begin to accuse the coup not only of the reduction of international routes, but a significant decline in domestic ticketing due to the coronavirus.

Buffet’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, one of the largest holding companies in the United States, got rid of all its airline titles last week after betting heavily on this sector in the past and the billionaire admitted during the presentation of The quarterly results of his company have been “wrong” with the industry, while he predicted that the sector would never be the same due to the “complex challenges” that lie ahead after the health crisis.

Since its decision was made public, the main American airlines soon collapsed on Wall Street and American Airlines lost about 10% of their share value, Delta about 7.5% while SouthWest and United slightly more than 6%.

