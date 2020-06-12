Seven years after his first crowdfunding, Hits With Tits – brand under which illustrator Ada Diez and DJ and promoter Lu Sanz operate – have already published six albums and are currently, far from being paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic, already work on the next. “Now it is more necessary than ever that we have visibility”, they say of these compilations, whose objective is to make known the new female talent in pop music and illustration. “Our project was born with an informative vocation”, explains Diez. “Female talent exists. The artists just want to be heard and we give them that opportunity. ” “We wanted to explore the existing female presence in rock and pop in the most underground terrain,” adds Sanz. “Our job is to help give projection to these musics and say to the people: ‘There you have them, they have been working for a long time even if they are not broadcast.’ Because women always have to demonstrate things that men take for granted. ”

His proposal was well received from the beginning. Crowdfunding participants never know which groups or artists they are going to listen to. “That is due to two things: people trust our criteria and, above all, there is a great desire to discover new artists,” says Diez. Hits With Tits’ prestige today helps unfamiliar names gain attention that they might otherwise have had a harder time getting or simply would never have.

To date, almost 100 groups and illustrators from Germany, Argentina, Russia, Australia, Canada and the United States have gathered together in their compilations. “You have to trust the new,” says Sanz. “If we do not give way to new names, the creative renewal process is interrupted.” In addition to publishing their albums and organizing the Truenorayo festival —which has been held every fall in Valencia—, Hits With Tits serve as a multipurpose platform. Any promoter interested in looking for female artists can consult them. They are increasingly a focus of attraction in the sector.

“The institutions seem to only be interested in equality on March 8, but equality is something that we fight for every day. If you organize concerts or festivals, hire women. Because when these policies are carried out at festivals, the public does not protest; on the contrary, it also responds, ”says Sanz. The women’s gangs that are starting have involved advisers in them. “Thanks to the compilations,” says Diez, “there have been groups that have realized that music did not have to be a hobby. We try to share everything we have learned during these years. Having someone to listen to you when you start is essential ”.

Continuity, both point out, is one of the big problems for women musicians. “There are guys who have been trying for years and that is why they are not questioned. A woman is always at risk of seeming to miss rice. It is as if we have no right to be wrong or stagnate. We are not offered the possibility of operating from a middle ground. Or zero, or a hundred. And yet today it is one of the intermediate points from which artists have the best chance of reaching people and filling rooms ”.

The vinyls they publish are of an exquisite design, collectible pieces from the first moment. “The link between music and illustration is evident,” says Ada Diez. “We have all bought records only because we liked the cover. Without the image, the music is not understood as well. It seemed to us something of the most natural thing to unite them in our project ”.