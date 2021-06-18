Tunjo runs two valid of the 2021 sprint gtw challenge europe championship and the french gp

Óscar Tunjo with double commitment of the Sprint Championship of the GT World Challenge Europe

This weekend the Colombian pilot Oscar Tunjo returns to European tracks together with 27 other cars from 8 manufacturers who will take the start in two tests, one on June 19 and one on June 20, in the second round of the Sprint Cup 2021 of the GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS in the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort.

Each race will last 60 minutes on the 4.3 kilometer circuit and in them Tunjo will team up with Juuso Puhakka in the driving of the Mercedes-AMG-GT3 # 7 of the Toksport WRT team.

Oscar Tunjo will run two valid GTW Europe in Holland 2021

The Tunjo-Puhakka duo comes from a very positive day in Magny Cours where he achieved a valuable third place with the corresponding sum in the first race and this time the goal will be to get another podium.

The next round of this championship will be in Spa Francorchamps, anteroom of 24 hours Spa that will take place on June 22 and 23.

Verstappen at the French GP

There is F1 this weekend. The French GP is run

The highest category reaches the circuit Paul ricard with the led of Max verstappen and Red Bull in the Drivers and Constructors Championship and also dominating the free trials but with the annoyance against the organizers due to the ‘bananas’ on the track that have ‘charged’ the pilot with two front wings.

In those same practices, the Mercedes drivers, Bottas Y Hamilton they were placed second and third, while the Top 5 closes it Fernando Alonso by Alpine and Charles Leclerc from Ferrari. Qualifying will take place tomorrow and the race will be held on Sunday.

Fernando Alonso at the 2021 French GP