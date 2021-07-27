Tunisia’s Islamist party gives in to elections to avoid autocratic regime

Tunisian President Kais Saied (Photo: Anadolu Agency via .)

The Islamist Ennahda party, the main force in the Tunisian Parliament and partner of the head of government dismissed by the president, Kais Said, has calmed the waters, after the turbulent political events derived from the protests. This Tuesday, from the training they have announced that they are prepared to hold early elections in order to protect democracy and avoid an autocratic regime.

Following the removal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, the party has urged citizens who defend their rights and freedoms to stop protests in the streets and not allow the “counterrevolution” to gain legitimacy with the violence and bloodshed they seek the “organized thugs.”

President Kais Said has worked with anti-democratic forces to nullify the constitutional rights of MPs and replace them with members of his own clique.

“Ennahda observes with great concern the current insecurity and confusion that the illegal and unconstitutional coup has created in the country. Now it is clear that President Kais Said has worked with anti-democratic forces to annul the constitutional rights of the deputies and replace them with members of his own clique, ”they have affirmed from the conservative formation in a statement.

Peaceful transfer of powers

Hours before Ennahda’s announcement, the first Mechichi announced that he accepted his dismissal, decreed on Sunday night by the president, as well as the “peaceful” transfer of powers so as not to become a “disturbing” element that further complicates the crisis of the country.

“I promise to guarantee the peaceful transfer of powers to the person who will be appointed by the president, respecting the traditions of the State and wishing the new government team success,” said the former president in a letter shared on social networks.

Mechichi has defended the need to make “unpopular but necessary” decisions due to the limited capacities of the State and the situation of its public finances during one of the most difficult moments in the country’s history, which is dragging a “suffocating” economic and social crisis after successive governments that failed to respond to citizens’ aspirations.

This has been his first public statement after the president announced his dismissal, the suspension of the Assembly for 30 days as well as the withdrawal of parliamentary immunity to all deputies “to regain social peace and save the State.” A decision that most of the political forces have described as a “coup d’état”.

